



The delivery schedule for India's indigenous TEJAS MK-1A fighters has encountered further setbacks, with projections now indicating a slip beyond May 2026, reported Manu Pubby of Economic Times.





Sources reveal that although at least five jets stand manufactured at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities, they remain unfit for Indian Air Force (IAF) induction owing to incomplete avionics integration and pending certifications.





This development dashes hopes tied to HAL's reiterated commitment of inducting five aircraft by March 2026, originally a revision from the March 2025 target disrupted by engine supply issues.





The program's chronology reflects a pattern of successive postponements. Initial plans foresaw deliveries commencing in March 2024, only for General Electric's F404-IN20 engine delays to push timelines repeatedly—first to August, then November 2024, and subsequently to early 2025.





By October 2025, HAL's leadership publicly affirmed March 2026 as the new benchmark following the aircraft's Nashik debut, yet persistent challenges have eroded confidence in this schedule.





Defence insiders now anticipate an additional six months for requisite procedures, potentially deferring induction to mid-2026 or later.





Technical hurdles dominate the delays. While weapons firing trials, encompassing missile launches and laser-guided bomb releases, have succeeded, broader operational demonstrations lag.





Critical deficiencies persist in the full integration of the electronic warfare suite and the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, both pivotal for operational readiness.





HAL Chairman DK Sunil has acknowledged multifaceted issues, including software glitches, radar maturation, and missile compatibility, compounding supply chain disruptions from foreign vendors.





Production infrastructure strides offer partial reassurance. HAL has augmented capacity with a fresh final integration line at Nashik alongside Bangalore operations, targeting 16 jets annually from the former site and eight from the latter.





As of late 2025, 10 MK-1A airframes neared completion, bolstered by stabilising GE engine inflows—third unit delivered, seven more slated by December.





Nonetheless, IAF-mandated Staff Qualitative Requirements (SQR) certification demands exhaustive validation of flight envelopes, sensor fusion, electronic warfare efficacy, reliability metrics, and operational suitability before clearance.





This impasse exacerbates the IAF's squadron crisis. Operating at approximately 30 squadrons against an authorised 42—and analysts' advocated 50 for two-front contingencies—the force confronts acute shortages as MiG-21s phase out.





The September 2025 ₹62,370-crore contract for 97 TEJAS MK-1A (68 single-seaters, 29 twin-seaters) underscores urgency, yet delays imperil fleet rejuvenation. Concurrently, proposals for 114 India-made Rafales advance within the defence ministry, signalling diversification amid indigenous program tribulations.





Foreign dependencies amplify vulnerabilities. The MK-1A relies on GE F404 engines, with co-production of the advanced F414 for MK-2 and AMCA variants still nascent despite 80% technology transfer pacts.





Integration of imported components like the ELTA-derived radars in earlier trainers contrasts with the indigenous Uttam AESA in fresh batches, heightening software-hardware synchronisation complexities. These factors, intertwined with domestic certification rigour, prolong the path to full operational clearance, originally anticipated post-2015-16 upgrade conception.





HAL's track record invites scrutiny. Promised four-year deliveries post-2021 Cabinet approval faltered sans Final Operational Clearance, mirroring broader indigenous aviation challenges.





Yet, recent milestones—missile signalling finalisation, aerodynamic validations, and production ramp-up—hint at momentum recovery if supply chains solidify. The IAF's thorough evaluation remains non-negotiable, prioritising combat efficacy over expediency in a volatile regional security landscape.





Strategic ramifications loom large for India's self-reliance ambitions. The TEJAS MK-1A embodies Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, fusing advanced avionics, Astra BVRAAM compatibility, and enhanced payloads to modernise light fighter roles.





Delays, however, strain operational tempo against proximate threats, compelling interim reliance on imports like Rafale while indigenous ramps mature. Resolving avionics integration and securing vendor timelines will prove decisive for reclaiming schedule and bolstering IAF posture.





Based On ET News Report







