



Dharamshala: Activists from across the world gathered in the North Indian hill town Dharamshala to participate in a 3-day conference on 'China and the changing global Order'.





Chinese, Hong Kongers, Uyghurs, Mongolians, Koreans, Manchus, and Tibetans have gathered to discuss Beijing's assertiveness and its violations of human rights, enforced labour, as well as, growing tensions in the Taiwan straits.





They gathered here to discuss various prospects and challenges during this conference which commenced on Thursday morning here. Sikyong President of Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering also attended the opening session of the conference here. The event has been organised by the Tibet Policy Institute in Dharamshala.





Chin Jin, Chair of the Federation for Democratic China (FDC), based in Sydney Australia, said, "This is a discussion about possible political challenges in this new political structure in the near possible future because more and more people and more and more governments realize enormous rates from Beijing to this world. Even though the war is between Russia and Ukraine, Beijing is actually a real threat to world peace. That could cause political change."





Penpa Tsering, Sikyong, President of the Tibetan Government-in-exile said, "The participants are Mongols, East Turlkistanig, Manchus, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese and Tibetans so all those nationalities who suffer under the regime of the People's Republic of China. I am sure the Chinese government is watching every bit of this conference so that is what matters. The Chinese government has to recognize that all these forces are very much there and if through their repressive actions if there are no positive changes then it's very possible that all these forces can also come together."





Tashken Davlet, a participant from the Uyghur Human Rights Project said, "I am very honoured to receive this invitation. First, we have this grand topic of changing global order which is very important as we are in DC and seeing global order changing especially with the rising obvious threat from China and Russia and I think not just the European country like Ukraine getting invaded and people are worried about Taiwan to be the next and also America is very sensitive about modern slave labour that is forced labour so everything is changing may be slow but how are we going to help or do our best to make a change towards the direction we like and to have freedom."







