



Geneva: Munir Mengal, the President of Baloch Voice Association, an NGO based in Paris, France raised his voice on the issue of enforced disappearance in Baluchistan and organized an exhibition at Broken Chair in United Nations, Geneva, along with Baloch Peoples Congress and Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP).





Mengal tweeted, "Banners and Photo Exhibition about Enforced Disappearances in #Balochistan started today will continue for Three days. VBMP, Baloch Voice Association, Baloch Peoples Congress."





He also shared a video message along with a tweet.





"Photo and Banners Exhibition at Broken Chair United Nations (UN) Geneva. Organized by Baloch Peoples Congress, Baloch Voice Association, and Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP)," the tweet said.

In his video message, he expressed his concern towards the enforced disappearance in Balochis tan and the abuse of rights by Pakistan forces. He urged the United Nations to take further action against Pakistan. "To seek the attention of UN bodies, and member states, that the member state Pakistan is abusing the rights of Baloch people on a daily basis. There are more than 50,000 people who are victims of enforced disappearances. Multiple bodies have been received where the body organs are missing. We have received dead bodies marked on them with different slogans. We have also received tortured brutal dead bodies in the desert and multiple bodies hanging on the trees."

"This is the reality of the Pakistani state doing with the people of Baluchistan. For that, we are all here to raise this issue to the UN and its bodies, that the UN member state is doing this kind of inhuman action to the Baloch people," he added.

Mengal further explained the situation of the people of Baluchistan. He said, "On the other side, Pakistan claims that they are doing a lot of economic projects but the reality is that more than 1.8 million Baloch children are out of schools...eliminating the Baloch people, keeping them away from the schools and jobs."









Furthermore, he said that whatever they find in Baloch people's houses, they take with them including women. "They take the human and keep them as enforced disappearances. Hundreds of Baloch women ... are victims of enforced disappearances," he said.









He later mentioned that the exhibition will go on for three days and urged UN bodies to investigate the matter. "On this occasion, this exhibition will continue for three days and we request UN bodies and UN member states that they should investigate the issue of victims of enforced disappearances. They should investigate the issue of abuse of rights being done by the Pakistani forces and they should ask Pakistan and should make them accountable that why a member state is doing this."







