



Deliveries of the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet are poised to commence after 1 April 2026, marking the start of India's next financial year. This development follows critical agreements between the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the public sector manufacturer.





The IAF had previously outlined a roster of 'essential' requirements for accepting the aircraft. However, it has now consented to exemptions from certain contractual obligations, smoothing the path for HAL to proceed with deliveries.





These exemptions permit the progressive integration of promised equipment as production advances, rather than demanding full compliance prior to handover. The IAF has agreed to incorporate various systems post-acceptance, a process expected to span an additional year.





Sources indicate the IAF stands ready to accept the jets once final testing of missile firing is completed and certification is secured. Full integration of the Israeli-origin radar with indigenous electronic warfare systems and the weapons suite remains a prerequisite.





HAL committed at a tripartite meeting with the MoD and IAF to fulfil these essential tasks by April. The IAF will then conduct its own acceptance trials, likely lasting a few weeks.





Confirmation has emerged that HAL has successfully tested air-launched missiles and conducted other vital trials. The TEJAS MK-1A achieved its maiden flight in October 2025, a key milestone.





As an upgraded variant of the TEJAS already operational in the IAF fleet, the MK-1A boasts enhanced capabilities. The IAF has contracted for 180 units, with initial deliveries slated for March 2024—a timeline derailed by multiple setbacks.





Persistent delays in engine supplies from US manufacturer General Electric (GE) have been a primary culprit. Earlier this month, HAL disclosed that five jets are fully prepared for delivery, incorporating major contracted specifications, while nine more await engines at the factory.





HAL affirmed it is addressing all design and development issues expeditiously. The firm is in active dialogue with the IAF to expedite deliveries, targeting timelines within the current financial year where feasible.





Engine supply disruptions from GE's F404 units have irked New Delhi, given India's commercial commitments to these US-origin components. Deliveries were expected ahead of the original March 2024 schedule.





In July 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, to accelerate supplies. Tensions in US-India relations last year have reportedly exacerbated these delays.





The exemptions represent a pragmatic compromise, prioritising fleet induction over perfection. This approach allows HAL to ramp up production while retrofitting occurs in service.





For the IAF, facing squadron shortages, early induction of TEJAS MK-1A jets bolsters combat readiness. The type's indigenous design aligns with India's self-reliance push under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





HAL's Nashik and Bangalore facilities are scaling up, with infrastructure enhancements to support 16-24 jets annually. GE has pledged 12 engines this year, with 99 more contracted through 2028-29.





Engine integration trials have progressed, including high-altitude tests at Leh. Software upgrades for radar and mission computers are nearing completion. IAF pilots have logged over 5,000 hours on legacy TEJAS, easing the transition. The MK-1A promises 32 times the indigenous content of its predecessor.





Timely induction counters regional threats from China and Pakistan. The IAF eyes 270+ TEJAS family jets by decade's end, offsetting retiring MiG-21s. However, challenges persist such as supply chain vulnerabilities, certification hurdles, and integration complexities. Yet, the April timeline signals momentum.





MoD oversight ensures accountability, with penalties for further slips. Private sector partnerships may accelerate future lots. This breakthrough underscores India's maturing aerospace ecosystem, blending public grit with global tech.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







