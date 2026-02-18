



India has reportedly requested France to supply 31 additional carrier-capable Dassault Rafale Marine jets for the Indian Navy. This development accompanies Indiai's ongoing efforts to acquire 114 Rafale fighters for the Indian Air Force under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program.





The information emerged from a report in La Tribune, published just two days after India's Defence Acquisition Council granted Acceptance of Necessity for the MRFA requirement. This procedural approval marks a key advancement, paving the way for subsequent procurement phases.





The anticipated ₹3,23,000 crore deal for 114 Rafale jets is expected to receive official confirmation during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India from 17 to 19 February 2026. Such high-level engagements often catalyse major defence agreements between the two nations.





India's current Rafale inventory stems from a 2016 intergovernmental pact, under which the Indian Air Force operates 36 Rafale fighters. These aircraft have proven their mettle in various operations, bolstering India's air combat capabilities.





In April 2025, the Indian Navy finalised a contract for 26 Rafale Marine aircraft, with deliveries scheduled for completion by 2030. This procurement underscores New Delhi's commitment to modernising its naval aviation assets.





A pivotal element in selecting the Rafale Marine was its proven compatibility with STOBAR-configured carriers. In 2022, Dassault conducted trials at India's Shore Based Test Facility in Goa, successfully demonstrating short takeoffs and arrested landings.





These tests mirrored operations from INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, India's two STOBAR carriers. This capability is significant, as the French Navy's Rafale Marine operates solely from the CATOBAR-equipped Charles de Gaulle, requiring adaptations for India's constraints.





The demonstrations confirmed that no major redesigns were needed, alleviating concerns over integration challenges. This flexibility has positioned the Rafale Marine as a frontrunner for India's naval needs.





The additional 31 jets, if approved, would bring the Indian Navy's total Rafale Marine fleet to 57 aircraft. This would surpass France's naval aviation strength of 41 Rafale Marines, highlighting India's ambitious expansion.





Rafale Marine jets are earmarked to equip both INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. They will undertake multirole missions, including strike operations, air-to-air combat, maritime attacks, and electronic warfare.





A primary objective is to phase out the Indian Navy's MiG-29K fleet. These Russian-origin fighters have encountered persistent serviceability and reliability issues in recent years, hampering operational readiness.





The MiG-29K's troubles, including corrosion problems and low availability rates, have underscored the need for a more robust replacement. The Rafale Marine offers superior avionics, sensors, and weapon compatibility, promising enhanced performance.





India's MRFA program for the Air Force seeks to address squadron shortages, with the Rafale emerging as the likely choice among competitors like the Eurofighter Typhoon and F/A-18 Super Hornet. The Navy's parallel request aligns with this preference for commonality.





Procuring from a single supplier reduces lifecycle costs through shared logistics, training, and maintenance infrastructure. India's existing Rafale experience facilitates faster integration and operationalisation.





France and India have deepened defence ties in recent years, exemplified by the 2016 deal and subsequent naval contract. Joint exercises and technology transfers have further solidified this partnership.





The timing of Macron's visit aligns with India's push for indigenous manufacturing under 'Make in India'. Reports suggest the deals may incorporate local production elements, boosting firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





These acquisitions counterbalance China's naval expansion in the Indian Ocean. Enhanced carrier-based airpower will strengthen India's maritime domain awareness and power projection.





The Rafale Marine's Spectra electronic warfare suite and Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles provide a technological edge. Its ability to deploy indigenous weapons like the Astra missile enhances self-reliance.





Funding issues remain amid competing priorities like submarines and frigates. However, the Acceptance of Necessity signals strong political will. Deliveries of the initial 26 naval Rafales by 2030 will coincide with INS Vikrant's full operational status. The additional 31 could follow a similar timeline, ensuring fleet cohesion.





This procurement reinforces India's multi-domain strategy, integrating air and naval forces for blue-water ambitions. It positions the Rafale as the backbone of India's fighter fleet across services.





