India is likely to sell its highly-accomplished BrahMos missiles to Vietnam, signaling a deepening defence cooperation between the two countries. Sources told Zee Business that Vietnam is expected to place an order between three to five units of BrahMos missiles. And with each battery, consisting of multiple missiles, projected to be priced at approximately $125 million, the potential deal could range between $375 million and $625 million - depending on the number of units Vietnam intends to acquire.





This comes close on the heels of India's successful sale of three units of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines last year for $375 million. The missiles, known for their versatility, precision, and supersonic speed, have gained a reputation as one of the most advanced anti-ship and land-attack missiles in the world.





Apart from Vietnam, it is also reported that Indonesia has shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missiles, further underlining the growing demand and appeal of this Indian-Russian collaboration.





The development comes close to Vietnam's Defence Minister Phan Văn Giang's visit to New Delhi on 19 June, adding significance to this potential deal. The visit presents an opportunity for both countries to enhance their bilateral relations and strengthen their defence capabilities.





BrahMos missiles, jointly developed by India and Russia, have been highly sought-after by countries seeking to bolster their defence capabilities due to their supersonic speed, precision guidance, and versatility.





With India's increasing role as a major exporter of defence equipment, the sale of BrahMos missiles to Vietnam could help deepen strategic ties between the two nations. As both countries strive for stability and security in the region, this potential deal could contribute to a stronger defense network in Southeast Asia.





BrahMos Aerospace, is a joint venture between India's DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and Russia's NPOM (NPO Mashinostroyeniya).







