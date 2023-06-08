



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed his concern over reports of a parade float in Canada's Brampton city celebrating the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists and "it is not good for relationships".





Answering queries during a press conference on nine years of Modi government, Jaishankar slammed Canada over the incident and said giving space to extremists is not good for the country.





"I think there is a bigger issue involved...Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this...I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada," Jaishankar said in response to a query about reports of late PM Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in the Canada city.





He said it isn't only incident in Canada "however egregious it may be".





Earlier in the day, High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay condemned the celebration of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.





MacKay said that he is "appalled" by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the killing of Indira Gandhi.





"I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities," he said in a tweet.





Former Union Minister Milind Deora said he was appalled by the parade and added that extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united response.





"As an Indian, I'm appalled by the 5km-long parade which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi. It's not about taking sides, it's about respect for a nation's history and the pain caused by its Prime Minister's assassination. This extremism deserves universal condemnation & a united response," he said in a tweet.





Congress leader Jairam Ramesh responded to Deora's tweet and said the External Affairs Minister should take it up strongly with Canadian authorities.





"I entirely agree! This is despicable and Dr S Jaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities," he said.







