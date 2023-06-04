



Space robots to be sent to space ahead of human mission to study the possibilities and challenges





Robotics will have a major role to play in the futuristic interplanetary missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath, chairman of the space agency, has said.





Mr. Somanath was inaugurating a Technical Hindi Seminar on ‘Space robotics-a true game changer for future space programs’ organised by the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU), Thiruvananthapuram.





Space robots would be sent to space ahead of human mission to study the possibilities and challenges, he said. IISU director Sam Dayala Dev presided. Anil Bharadwaj, director, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, gave the keynote address. Senior ISRO officials were present.







