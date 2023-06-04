



Vatican: Pope Francis on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which 275 people died and over a thousand were injured.





During the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square, Pope Francis remembered the victims of the train accident.





The Pope assured the people of his prayers and expressed his concern for the injured and their families. He prayed, "May our heavenly Father receive the souls of the deceased into his kingdom," according to Vatican News.





"My prayer goes to the many victims of the train accident that occurred two days ago (June 2) in India. I express my closeness to the injured and their families," he said.





UN Chief Guterres Deeply Saddened By Loss of Lives



The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his deep sadness over the loss of lives in the Odisha train accident on Friday.





In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, UN chief Antonio Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, "as well as the people and Government of India," UN news reported.





He also wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.





"We are deeply saddened by news of the tragic accident in Balasore, Odisha. Our heartfelt condolences from the @UNinIndia family to those who lost loved ones. We wish those injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected," the United Nations in India tweeted.







