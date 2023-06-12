



New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday appointed Shubhdarshini Tripathi as the next Ambassador of India to Serbia.





Earlier, Tripathi was serving as Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan. She is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1994 batch.





The Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release, "Shubhdarshini Tripathi (IFS: 1994) presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Serbia."





She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added.







