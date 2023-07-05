

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed India-Japan economic and technology cooperation during his meeting with chairman of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Tadashi Maeda on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar wrote, "Nice to meet Chairman of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Tadashi Maeda."





"Discussed India-Japan economic and technology cooperation and its further prospects," Jaishankar added.





Discussed India-Japan economic and technology cooperation and its further prospects. pic.twitter.com/sBuPjTqJAe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 4, 2023





Earlier, in May, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)'s Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu on the sidelines of the 56th Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s annual meeting, in Incheon, a city in South Korea.





During the discussions, Hayashi informed FM Sitharaman that JBIC has already made an investment of USD 5 billion in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors in India and stated that JBIC is also looking at opportunities in the marine food processing sector in India.





According to the finance ministry's tweet, the finance minister encouraged the engagement of JBIC with Indian financial institutions such as the Exim Bank, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and lending banks to leverage the strength and complementarities of both countries for facing local, regional and global financial challenges.







