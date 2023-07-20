







Nagpur: The Indian Air Force's Maintenance Command has developed a satellite-based real time aircraft tracking system that can get information about the location of an aircraft, a senior official said here on Thursday.





Talking to reporters, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command located here, said the aircraft tracking system would be implemented once the final trial pending in the eastern sector gets over. "One of the Base Repair Depots (BRD) under the aegis of Air Force's Maintenance Command has indigenously developed a real time aircraft tracking system, wherein the Air Force can get the update on the location of a flying aircraft every 30 seconds," he said.





The tracking system is satellite-based and can track the path of an aircraft, Air Marshal Pande said. The final trial of the aircraft tracking system is pending in the eastern sector and once it is completed then modification will be implemented in all the aircraft, he said. "Trials in other sectors are over," he said.





Air Marshal Pande also talked about various steps and initiatives of the Maintenance Command in enhancing maintenance and operations preparedness of the IAF.







