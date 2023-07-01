



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to receive its first home-grown combat aircraft with beyond-visual range strike capabilities next February, the defence ministry said here on Friday.





The delivery of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is likely to commence from February, 2024, the ministry said in a statement, while marking the seventh anniversary of the induction of the made-in-India fighter jet.





The 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft – contracted by the defence ministry in 2021 at a price of Rs 47,000 crore - will also have active electronically steered radar, an updated electronic warfare suite and a beyond-visual range missile system.





“The new variant will be capable of firing weapons from increased stand-off ranges and many of these weapons will be of indigenous origin. The TEJAS MK-1A will see a substantial increase in the indigenous content of the aircraft,” it said.





TEJAS is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. Two IAF units – 45 Squadron and 18 Squadron, both in Sulur – are currently flying the aircraft and more squadrons will take it up.





The indigenous fighter jet is one of the military products that India has pitched for exports with Egypt, Argentina, USA, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines showing interest.





The Mark-1A version would be having 43 “improvements” from the first lot of 40 TEJAS that the IAF earlier purchased from the HAL at a price of Rs 8,802 crore.





The improvements include digital radar warning receivers and external self-protection jammers besides having better maintainability for which additional infrastructure will be required.







