



New Delhi: In the vast expanse of India, where dreams intersected with innovation, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) embarked on an extraordinary mission—to introduce the first-ever bullet train project. With hearts set on the future, the government aimed to inaugurate the maiden voyage of this ground breaking endeavour by 2027, along the captivating Ahmedabad-Mumbai corridor in the state of Gujarat.





As the project gained momentum, the NHSRCL beckoned the attention of the world by inviting bids for the procurement of 24 exceptional E5 Series Shinkansen trainsets. These technological marvels, estimated to cost around Rs 11,000 crore, were a testament to the brilliance of Japanese engineering and ingenuity. In accordance with the funding norms set by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the NHSRCL limited participation in this procurement to Japanese companies. Among them, industry giants such as Hitachi Rail and Kawasaki Heavy Industries stood at the forefront, showcasing their prowess in crafting these extraordinary trainsets.





The E5 Series Shinkansen trainsets, carefully chosen for their unmatched capabilities, possesses a plethora of features that set them apart. With speeds reaching up to 320 km/h, these trains ensures swift and efficient travel, seamlessly connecting destinations. Their sleek and aerodynamic design minimizes air resistance and noise levels, guaranteeing a smoother and quieter ride for passengers. Configurable in either 10-car or 12-car formations, these trainsets can be adapted effortlessly to varying passenger demand. The interiors are thoughtfully designed, boasting spaciousness and comfort, with ample seating and legroom to enhance the journey experience.





Not only did these trainsets prioritize passenger comfort, but they also excelled in safety measures. Equipped with anti-derailment technology, earthquake resistance capabilities, and comprehensive monitoring systems, they instilled a sense of security among travelers. Energy efficiency was at the forefront as well, thanks to regenerative braking that reduced energy consumption and fostered sustainability. Advanced suspension systems minimized vibrations, ensuring a stable and pleasant journey even on uneven tracks. To further enhance the passenger experience, onboard amenities such as restrooms, vending machines, and luggage storage were seamlessly integrated into the trainsets' design.





With such exceptional features, the E5 Series Shinkansen trainsets promised to deliver a high-speed rail experience that merged efficiency, comfort, and safety into a single breath-taking package.





Amidst the anticipation, a spokesperson from the NHRSCL confirmed the issuance of the Invitation of Proposal (IFP) for the procurement of these extraordinary trainsets. Though the exact cost of the rolling stock could not be disclosed at this stage, the industry buzzed with excitement as companies prepared to submit their bids by the end of October. Each Shinkansen trainset, consisting of 10 coaches, would have the capacity to accommodate 690 passengers, ensuring that countless souls could embark on this new era of rapid transportation.





In the land of Gujarat, where progress unfolded at a remarkable pace, the construction of the bullet train project reached an advanced stage. With approximately 349 kilometers of the total 508-kilometer corridor nestled within its borders, Gujarat emerged as the first phase for the trains' grand debut. As the tracks extended and the landscape transformed, the vibrant and diverse state would soon witness the marvels of high-speed travel.





Inevitably, questions arose about the project's cost. In response, the NHSRCL spokesperson provided insights, stating that as per the feasibility report, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project was estimated to cost Rs 1.08 lakh crore. However, the true and final cost would only emerge once all contracts were finalized and the intricate process of land acquisition reached completion. Industry insiders whispered of a current cost exceeding Rs 1.6 lakh crore, feeling the imagination and underscoring the grandeur of this visionary undertaking.







