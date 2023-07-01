



New Delhi: The Indian Navy is planning to extend the lease of the two Predator drones which have flown more than 12,000 hours for surveillance across the country including the boundary with China.





The two drones were inducted by the Indian Navy under the emergency powers on lease in November 2020 during the initial phase of the military standoff with China and have been used extensively by the force.





"We are planning to extend the lease of these two Predator drones as the contract is set to get over by the end of this year," defence sources told ANI.





The two drones of the older version of the Predators were taken on lease along with the ground control stations and other equipment.





After extensive flying operations and use of these drones for surveillance requirements of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, it has now been decided that the defence forces would get a total of 31 of the latest Predator MQ-9B drones which will be used for surveillance.





The drone deal was announced by India and the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US.





The deal has been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council and will now be negotiated with the US government for the final price and other contractual requirements.





Fifteen of these drones would be used for surveillance in the maritime zone while the reaming 16 would be used for aerial and ground surveillance along the northern and north-eastern sectors.





The drones are located at the INS Rajaji air base of the Navy in Tamil Nadu which is also planned to be one of the three hubs of the high-altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicles.







