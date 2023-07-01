



Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Friday said it has received new defence and non-defence orders worth Rs 2,191 crore. The orders are for supplying long-range guidance kits with warheads, airborne jammers, battlefield short range surveillance radars upgrades, missile guidance radars, shallow water craft sonars and spares, among others, it said in a statement.





The Bangalore-headquartered defence major had received Rs 5,900 crore worth orders from the Navy earlier this month. With this, BEL has in all received orders worth Rs 8,091 crore so far this financial year, the statement said.







