



ISRO is developing deep space optical communication capability. ISRO already launched a payload & is testing now. Soon ISRO will be able to develop the complete system.





Optical Communication enables Terra Byte data transmission at high speeds. It will enable high speed communication anywhere in the world & deep space. Conventional RF communication has limitation of band width and data transmission speed is low.





Much like fibre optics replacing old telephone lines on Earth as demand for data grows, going from radio communications to laser, or optical, communications will allow increased data rates throughout the solar system with 10 to 100 times the capacity of state-of-the-art radio systems currently used by spacecraft.







