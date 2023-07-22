



The Demand for launch of small satellites into Low Earth orbit (LEO) has been phenomenally increased over the years and it is set to grow further. ISRO has developed Small Satellite launch vehicle, suitable for catering to this segment. Taking cognizance of global small satellite launch market, IN-SPACe has taken initiative to transfer the technology of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to private Indian industries who are keen on assimilating the technology, setting up manufacturing and business operations and competing in the global satellite launch market. In this context, ISRO will be invited from Indian Industries in response to Expression of Interest (EoI) for the Technology Transfer of SSLV.





A Pre-EoI conference would be convened for the Indian Industries to get an overall familiarization of the SSLV and its associated systems/sub-systems. This conference will also enable the participating industries to get a good understanding of the work package and the scope of work so as to enable them to understand the requirements of the EoI. The interested industries are requested to register for the pre-EoI conference at the following link.





A maximum of four representatives from each applicant will be permitted to participate in the pre-EoI conference. Subsequent to successful registration, the provision to post the queries will be enabled at www.inspace.gov.in. It is mandatory for the Respondent (lead party of prospective consortium or Single party) from any Indian Industry to participate in Pre-EoI Conference by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹50,000/-The fee shall be remitted online through https://bharatkosh.gov.in/ or by Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of “IN-SPACe” Payable at Ahmedabad. The applicant may upload the copy of the receipt from Bharatkosh website after payment or copy of the Demand Draft through online application form as the case may be. The pre-EOI conference is planned on 02 nd August 2023 (Tentative) at Bangalore.







