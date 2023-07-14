



Surat: The country’s multinational company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been associated with the country’s space program for nearly five decades through EPC projects and high-tech manufacturing. L&T played a key role in manufacturing the base rocket LVM-3 for the launch of Chandrayaan-3.





AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President, L&T Defence, said that it is a privilege for us to partner with ISRO in the country’s important space programmes. To this L&T has contributed its significant engineering prowess, manufacturing expertise and skilled workforce.





A hallmark achievement, the mission involved trekking up to the start of production of L&T subsystems. Important parts of Chandrayaan-3 are made at L&T Hazira in Surat, Powai in Maharashtra and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. ISRO’s heavyweight launcher LVM-3 was manufactured at L&T Defense located in Hazira, Surat. The LVM-3 launcher carries the payload required to launch the orbiter module in an elliptical orbit. S-200 is the solid propellant booster for this launch vehicle.





Important booster segments such as the head end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange were made with a diameter of 3.2 m. The proof pressure test was conducted at L&T’s facility in Powai, Maharashtra. Other contributions to the mission include the supply of ground and flight umbilical plates manufactured from L&T’s hi-tech aerospace manufacturing facility at Coimbatore. L&T is also playing a key role in systems integration of launch vehicles for the Indian space program.







