

A group of vital facilities essential for the enhancement of solid motor realisation was inaugurated at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary in the Department of Space, S Somanath.

SDSC-SHAR is responsible for the development of solid motors/segments for ISRO's launch vehicles including PSLV, GSLV, LVM-3, and LV.





"It aims at establishing 29 primary and 16 auxiliary facilities to bolster solid propellant processing capabilities striving to achieve 2X improvement in its capacity," the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement.





Commencing the first phase of this initiative, Wednesday's inauguration unveiled five key facilities dedicated to solid propellant mixing, casting, machining, as well as the non-destructive testing of cast segments, it was stated.







