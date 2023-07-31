



Amid efforts to increase integration among the three defence forces of India, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is working towards creating joint maintenance facilities for common weapon systems operated by them, senior defence officials said.





“The defence forces (Indian Army, Navy and Air Force) operate a lot of common equipment like light helicopters, Dornier aircraft, and many other systems. The plan is to create joint maintenance facilities for such equipment, which can help in saving funds as well as improving serviceability,” the officials informed India Today.





The officials further said that the DMA, working under the Chief of Defence Staff, has already started working on having a joint acquisition plan for important weapon systems, like the Predator drones, Rafale combat aircraft, and multiple types of choppers, planned to be acquired by forces.





The Rafales have been selected by the Indian Navy for their aircraft carrier requirements, and they are operated by the Indian Air Force as well. They can have a common maintenance facility that can help in better management of spares and equipment, the officials said.





The Predator drones planned to be acquired for all three services will also have a common maintenance and repair facility. The future acquisitions will also be planned in a way that the services can have common equipment that would be easy to maintain for all of them, they said.





The DMA has held deliberations with the stakeholders from all three services in this regard, and they are working to develop the necessary framework for such facilities, the officials added.





The steps are part of efforts being made by the DMA towards the creation of Theatre Commands, which aim at having joint fighting formations, including personnel and assets from three services.







