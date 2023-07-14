



Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the people-to-people connect between France and India is the "strongest foundation" of the partnership between the two countries.





Addressing the Indian community here, PM Modi said India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century and strategic partnership has grown further.





"Our people-to-people connect, mutual trust between people of two countries is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership,” he said.





"India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century. Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more," he added.





PM Modi called his attachment to France "quite old".





"My attachment to France is quite old, and I can never forget it. Around 40 years ago, a cultural centre of France was started in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and the first member of that very centre is today talking to you," PM Modi said.





The Prime Minister said he has visited France many times and this time, it's a special occasion to come to France.





“Tomorrow, it's a national day of France. I congratulate the people of France on this day, and I thank people for inviting me on this occasion."





He spoke about the similarities between the national anthem of France and a mantra that has been inspiring India since Vedic times.





PM Modi said that he is attending the National Day Parade of France with French President Emmanuel Macron and called it a reflection of the "unbreakable friendship between India and France."





“I congratulate the people of France. I thank the people of France for inviting me. Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France," PM Modi said.







