Jammu and Kashmir: Four years following the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35A and reorganize the state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir experienced a significant surge in domestic and inbound tourism. According to officials, the region has witnessed an impressive 1.27 crore tourist arrivals so far this year, with the government optimistic that this figure will shatter all previous records. The move to revoke the special status has evidently contributed to a remarkable increase in tourist interest in scenic and culturally rich destinations.





Kashmir was one of the favourite destinations of foreign tourists in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. With the start of the terrorism, the numbers fell drastically. And now with peace returning to Kashmir Valley, the foreign tourists are once again flocking to Paradise on Earth. In a revival of tourism in J&K, foreign tourists are once again seen flocking to the famous Dal Lake, enjoying colourful boat rides in Shikaras.





Secretary of Tourism, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, while speaking to Times Now said that when a large number of tourists started frequenting Kashmir, it was the prime duty of the administration to ensure quality infrastructure. He said that the administration is setting up tourist infrastructure everywhere in the UT to give the best facilities.





Shah further said that the number of foreign tourists has gone up to 20000 in the last seven months, which is considerably a higher jump in the last three decades.





Praising the efforts of the Government in providing an excessive boom to the tourism Sector, Valley's business fraternity expressed satisfaction. The tourism players told Times Now that after the abrogation of Article 370, the tourism sector has touched the sky limits.





They said that the hotels are jam-packed and it has never happened before August 5, 2019. The G-20 summit served as an eye-opener for everyone across the globe. The political and security lens through which J&K has been viewed has undergone a mass transformation as well.





Since the abrogation of Article 370, the Union government has made significant efforts to foster a conducive environment for the growth of industries, tourism, the health sector, and education in Jammu Kashmir.







