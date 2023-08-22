



The Drone Detect, Deter and Destroy system (D4S) is the first indigenously developed anti-drone system that was inducted into the Indian Armed Forces





Bangalore: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is focusing on developing the next-generation technology application and defence systems. “Anti-drone technology is the hot topic in the Indian defence market” according to DRDO. The organisation plans on exporting them to several countries in the near future.





Speaking at the Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) -G20 event in Bengaluru on Saturday, BK Das, distinguished scientist and Director of General Electronics and Communication Systems at DRDO said, “It has the capability to detect rogue drones and instantly jam micro drones called soft kill. D4S can also use a laser to destroy the drone called a hard-kill.”





The anti-drone tech can detect and jam micro-drones at a distance of up to 3 km and can lase a target 1-1.25 km. D4S was also displayed at the Aero India 2023 in February.





Das added that India has massive potential for export and will soon make a consortium of countries to export its products. Calling DRDO “the backbone of armed forces in the country”, he said the organisation is striving to build an ecosystem for indigenously developed systems while also making them ready for exports.





All Eyes To The Radars





Speaking about DRDO’s most exported items, Das said “Radars have become huge objects of desire for several countries and India has exported many of these systems that earlier we imported. We have requests from African countries, some from the far east and even from countries such as Brazil and South America,” he said.





Currently, India exports seven different types of radars which include, lightweight radar, surveillance radars- battlefield and 3D radars for the navy, tactical control radars and weapon locating radars.





The scientist also talked about future exports of products such as Electronic Warfare systems (EW), BrahMos- medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile, Tapas UAV-a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle, BHARANI MK1, and several others.





Aiming to reduce the number of imports, Das said DRDO will focus on “increasing the list of 411 negative import products” by making more products in India. “Despite it being a challenge, DRDO is committed,” said Das.







