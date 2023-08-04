



The anti-terror investigating agency, NIA, carried out raids at the house of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Omar Ganie in Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday. The agency also raided five different locations in connection with a terror-related case.





The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches in south Kashmir





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out raids in Jammu and Kashmir at five locations in connection with a terror-related case. The raids were also being carried out at the house of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Omar Ganie, a resident of Kulgam.





The NIA team, along with police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), started raids at five locations in Kulgam and Pulwama, official sources told India Today.





Raids were going on at two places -- Sethergund and Ugergund -- in south Kashmir.





Last month, the NIA carried out raids in terror funding cases linked to Pakistan-based outfits. The raids were conducted in three districts of south Kashmir -- Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam.





According to sources, terrorist organisations like Hizbul Mujahideen, LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad, might be getting terror funding.





The NIA has been carrying out raids in Jammu and Kashmir to crackdown on new terror outfits such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and others.





These terror groups came under the spotlight after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special powers on August 5, 2019.







