



During his working visit to India, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council Armenia, on Tuesday met with Ajit Kumar Doval, National Security Advisor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia reports a Armenian News agency.





First, the head of the Security Council Armenia congratulated on the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon. Within this framework, the implementation of possible Armenian-Indian joint programs in space industry was discussed.





The parties conferred also about to regional security developments, along the lines of which Grigoryan spoke about the current humanitarian crisis of Nagorno-Karabakh and highlighted the importance of the international community's engagement in overcoming this crisis.





In addition, the interlocutors emphasized with satisfaction the process of development of Armenian-Indian bilateral relations and discussed the prospects of developing these relations in several domains.







