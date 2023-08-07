



Srinagar: Praising India for choosing Kashmir for the G20 event, British-Arab influencer, Amjad Taha, famed for his posts on “Paradise on Earth,” said that children "proudly" called themselves Indian Muslims.





Taha, who was in Kashmir, shared a photo of him along with children on his X account formerly known as Twitter and said that G20, under India's presidency, in Kashmir symbolizes unity in saving nature and humanity.





"Asked the children where they were from, and they proudly said Indian Muslims in Kashmir. Thrilled as a Muslim Arab, I applaud India for choosing Kashmir for G20. Their example in embracing diversity, building for the future, and standing against radicals is remarkable. G20India in Kashmir symbolizes unity in saving nature and humanity," he tweeted.





Under India's presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting took place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22-24.





The social media influencer of British-Bahraini origin had also tweeted earlier about Kashmir.





On the eve of the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Taha said he felt “inspired” by India’s peace measures that “signals hope” for future generations.





“Revisiting Indian Kashmir, I'm again inspired by India's peace measures there, prioritizing sustainable solutions over temporary ones. Despite past turmoil, the region now signals hope for future generations. Kashmir: a land of incredible people and beauty,” Taha posted on X.





Earlier this May, ahead of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, Taha highlighted the peaceful coexistence and mutual enjoyment of the diverse land by Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in Kashmir, all of whom contribute to global innovation and development.





The British Arab influencer described the beauty of Kashmir as a "paradise on Earth," and said that this place has protected the Earth and may be the answer to the climate change.







