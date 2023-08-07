



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a meeting with Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey. He recognised the contribution of Cummins to the development and growth of India.





Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet Jennifer Rumsey, CEO of @Cummins. Recognize the contribution of Cummins to the growth and development of India. Encouraged by their future plans for investment and collaboration."





On August 1, 2023, Jennifer Rumsey was named Cummins President and CEO. Prior to her current role, Rumsey served as President and Chief Operating Officer, which she assumed in March 2021, according to the statement released on Cummins website. Before serving as COO, Rumsey was Vice President and President of Components Segment, one of Cummins’ five business segments.





As the President of Components, Rumsey oversaw an organization of more than 12,000 global employees with sales of USD 6 billion in 2020 and customers located around the world, according to the Cummins website.





Previously, she worked as Vice President and Chief Technical Officer where she led the global technical organization of approximately 11,000 employees responsible for research and engineering across Cummins.







