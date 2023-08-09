



Jamnagar: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), recently took stock of the operational readiness of Gujarat's Jamnagar Air Force station on August 7th and 8th, the IAF officials said.





The Air Chief Marshal also took the opportunity to visit vital installations and ongoing infrastructure projects at the station.





“Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited Air Force Station Jamnagar on 7th and 8th August and was briefed on the operational readiness of the station by Air Commodore Anand Sondhi and other senior officers. He also visited vital installations and ongoing infrastructural projects there, said IAF officials.





Earlier on July 29, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Indian Air Force Chief, recently interacted with personnel of a forward fighter base and complimented them for their high state of operational preparedness.





“During a recent visit to a forward fighter base, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with personnel of the base and complimented them for their high state of operational preparedness,” the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.





Earlier in June, the IAF Chief stressed the need to re-educate entire generations of officers in the next few years to bring everyone up to speed in view of the accelerated technology infusion.





Chaudhari highlighted the need for the IAF to adopt an evolved approach for the preparation of future military leaders to keep up with the accelerated technology infusion and fight tomorrow's wars while speaking at a seminar in New Delhi.





He said the impact of new technologies on the revolution in military affairs has made to sit up and acknowledge the fact that new investments in military concepts will have to be made.







