New Delhi: The advance landing ground (ALG) in eastern Ladakh's Nyoma will be upgraded to a fully-equipped airbase that can operate numerous fighter jets like the Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, sources have said.





The airbase will bolster India's air operations as the Nyoma ALG is only 35 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where tensions have been simmering for many years despite several rounds of commander-level talks.





The Indian Air Force's (IAF) transport aircraft An-32 landed in Nyoma airstrip in 2009 in the first landing by a fixed-wing aircraft in this ALG, where until then the IAF operated only helicopters.





After the Nyoma ALG is upgraded to an airbase, it will significantly add more muscle to Indian forces in the Ladakh region simply because of the strategic location it would occupy. The Partapur airbase that supports operations in Siachen is also close by.





ALGs are not full-fledged airbases but landing strips that can be used to drop off troops and supplies. Some can be used for refuelling fighter jets.





India has two airbases in Ladakh at present - one in Leh and the other in Partapur. Both operate fighter jets. But these airbases are over 100 km away from the LAC. The three ALGs are much closer to the LAC - Daulat Beg Oldie is only 9 km, Nyoma 35 km, and Fukche just 14 km away.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) activated the Daulat Beg Oldie ALG - the world's highest airfield - in 2013 by landing a C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft.





At present, transport aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III and Chinooks, and the attack helicopter Apache can operate from the ALGs.





These ALGs are extremely important for India, and one of them being upgraded to an airbase is a big development. After the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley in April 2020, the IAF played a big role in moving soldiers and equipment to the border.





The army's goal to move a large number of soldiers and weapons to the LAC in no time was achieved with the help of the IAF's transport aircraft including the Chinook.





India's swift build-up added pressure on the movement of Chinese troops and forced them to back off, sources said.





Improving strategic infrastructure near the LAC also acts as a deterrence to any Chinese attempt to alter the status quo, sources said.





India and China have held 19th round of talks in the past three years since the violent clash in Galwan valley.







