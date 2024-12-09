India's conventional naval base, INS Kadamba, is located near Karwar on the Arabian Sea





The Indian Navy is making significant strides in its nuclear submarine capabilities, with plans to establish its first nuclear submarine base within the next two years. This development is part of a broader initiative to enhance the Navy's strategic deterrence and operational readiness in the Indian Ocean region.





The Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, announced that the first indigenously-built nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) will be operational by 2036, while the second SSN is expected to be delivered within two years. This timeline indicates a focused effort to bolster India's underwater capabilities against regional threats, particularly from China and Pakistan.





The recent commissioning of INS Arighat, India’s second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), marks a critical milestone. This submarine is currently undergoing trials to ensure its readiness for operational deployment. The INS Arihant, the first of its class, has already completed multiple deterrence patrols, solidifying India's second-strike capability.





To support these advancements, the Indian Navy is also establishing a new Very Low Frequency (VLF) communication station in Telangana. This facility will enhance command and control capabilities for long-range patrols of nuclear submarines, ensuring effective communication in challenging maritime environments.





In addition to the ongoing projects, the Navy is in the final stages of contracting three more Scorpene-class submarines, which will further augment its conventional underwater warfare capabilities. The overall strategy reflects a commitment to self-reliance and strengthening India's defence ecosystem through indigenous development.





The establishment of India's first nuclear submarine base and the advancements in submarine technology underscore a significant enhancement of the Indian Navy's strategic capabilities. With these developments, India aims to secure its interests in the increasingly contested waters of the Indian Ocean.







