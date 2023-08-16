



London: Activists of Baloch and Sindh in Pakistan along with other human rights campaigners held a protest in the United Kingdom to observe August 14 as a black day.





In a statement, issued by Sindhi Baloch Forum, a rally was staged to highlight the subjugation of Baloch and Sindh by Pakistan after their forceful and deceitful annexation after the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.





Participants marched from Trafalgar Square to 10 Downing Street where a memorandum was submitted to the Prime Minister of Great Britain on behalf of Sindhi Baloch Forum requesting immediate action on behalf of His Royal Highness’s government to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Baloch and Sindhi people, as per the statement.





The protest rally then marched to Parliament Square where the rally was addressed by the leaders of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), World Sindhi Congress (WSC) and Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) including Manzoor Baloch of BNM, Samad Baloch of BHRC, Frankie, a researcher on Balochistan, Mansoor Baloch of BRP, Hidayat Bhutto of WSC and Lakhu Luhana of WSC.





The speakers condemned the continued violations of human rights in Sindh and Balochistan being perpetrated by Pakistani security forces. They asked the International Community to take cognizance of widespread enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch and Sindhi political, social and human rights activists, according to the statement.





Speakers also condemned the suppression of Baloch and Sindhi languages and sociocultural traditions and the imposition of extremist religious ideologies by the Pakistani state in the secular Baloch and Sindhi societies. They also asked the civilized world to take notice of the forced conversions and marriages of minor Sindhi Hindu girls.







