



London: Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) hoisted the Indian tricolour and celebrated the 77th Independence Day in London on Tuesday.





The event which was held outside the Indian High Commission in London was attended by the Indian high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, Indian Army officials, NCC cadets from India and British officials.





People of the Indian community as well as Britain nationals gathered outside the high commission in large numbers and waved the tricolour to mark India’s Independence Day.





People from the Indian diaspora were also seen singing India’s National Anthem and the patriotic ‘Vande Mataram’ song during the celebrations.





High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami also distributed gifts to the delegation of NCC cadets from India, who were in the UK from August 5.





Doraiswami told ANI, “So many friends from the Indian community and PIO community turned out. Even shall we say friends of India, Britons who are not just of Indian origin also turned up.”





He added, “There's a lot to celebrate about India. And I think they turned up in big numbers today more than we anticipated. We thought maybe 300 will come. We had nearly double the number turning up. Even though it's a working day for people in the UK, people turned up, people really seemed to be enjoying themselves. So it was great to have so many of our friends here celebrating India on its seventy-seventh birthday.”





Earlier on Monday, Indian High Commission in the UK hosted a photo exhibition and a ceremony to mark 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. On the occasion, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami inaugurated an exhibition of photographs of the partition horrors.





The 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was observed at India House in London's Aldwych. People present at the ceremony watched the photographs of the partition displayed on the screen.





On the occasion, Doraiswami said that India's celebration of independence was always somewhat mixed as it came at a "very high price." He said that they cannot undo what happened in history and how much pain it brought to the people.







