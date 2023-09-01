



The Indian Air Force will carry out a major training exercise, which will take place from September 4 to 14 along the borders with both China and Pakistan





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for a major training exercise, code named 'Trishul,' which will take place in the northern sector of India, along the borders with China and Pakistan.





The exercise, scheduled from September 4 to 14, will coincide with the G20 Summit, which will take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.





According to the IAF, the drills will be conducted across several regions in the northern sector, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. All major fleets of fighter aircraft, including - the Rafale, Mirage-2000 and the Su-30MKIs - will be present in the drills.





In addition to these fighter jets, the exercise will also involve heavy-lift transport aircraft and helicopters, including the Chinooks and Apache. The Garud Special Forces, an elite unit of the IAF, will also be a part of the drills.







