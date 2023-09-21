



by Shinod Raghavan





When it comes to terrorism Western countries can use drones to eliminate terrorist in other countries where as if same things is done on there soil then it becomes matter of sovereignty. India had long back sought extradition and legal assistance for over 20 individuals from Canada and the response has not been helpful at all, moreover Indian diplomats are facing threats in Canada.





The current situation between India and Canada is very much affecting the people of Indian origin living in Canada...A panic-like situation is developing among the people. The government of India should find a solution soon. In March, Khalistani protests outside Indian missions and consulates in Canada prompted the centre to summon the Canadian High Commissioner. This had taken place amid a massive crackdown against Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.





In march, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar hit out at the Canadian administration over a rally in Brampton that featured a float depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Suggesting that "votebank politics" could be the reason behind Canada not cracking down on separatists, Dr Jaishankar said, "I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence and I think it is not good for relationships and not good for Canada."





On June 18, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by masked gunmen in the parking area of a gurdwara in Canada's British Columbia. Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team started a probe, but there have been no arrests yet.





Weeks after Nijjar's killing, a Khalistani organisation put out flyers that depicted Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General Apoorva Srivastava as responsible for the terrorist's murder. The two diplomats were described as "killers" in the pamphlets that announced a rally in Toronto on July 8. This prompted New Delhi to raise the issue with Canadian authorities. It as seems as if Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team led by a Khalistani organisation.





On Wednesday night again a Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh was killed in Canada. Sukhdool aka Sukhu Duneke was killed in inter-gang violence in Canada on Wednesday night.





Let us see whom the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to blame this time.







