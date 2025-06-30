



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone by developing India’s first indigenous Photonic Radar, marking a major leap in radar technology for both defence and civilian applications.





This advanced system leverages photonic—or light-based—technology to generate and process radar signals, offering substantially higher bandwidth and superior resolution compared to traditional electronic radar systems.





At the core of this innovation is the use of lasers to generate microwave signals, which are then transmitted and received to detect objects. The DRDO’s photonic radar system, as detailed in recent studies, produces signals with a bandwidth of 11 GHz centred at 34 GHz, while the electronic components operate at much lower frequencies (40–80 MHz), simplifying system requirements and reducing costs.





This enables the radar to achieve an impressive resolution down to 1.3 cm, allowing it to image small objects as tiny as 3 x 4 cm with remarkable clarity. In practical tests, the system has successfully imaged moving objects, such as commercial drones, and even captured the rotation of drone blades—demonstrating capabilities far beyond conventional radar.





The integration of photonic technology into radar systems brings several advantages. Notably, it allows for faster data transmission, increased bandwidth, and better signal resolution, all of which are critical for detecting stealth objects and operating effectively in cluttered environments.





The DRDO’s Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) is spearheading these efforts, focusing on simulation and modelling, software and firmware development, and rigorous testing of photonic modules at both the module and sub-module levels.





These initiatives are aimed at ensuring seamless integration into existing radar platforms and validating the system’s performance before full-scale deployment.





Looking ahead, DRDO plans to subject the photonic radar to a series of comprehensive tests and trials, including experiments with cane toads and eventually human subjects, to explore its potential in non-invasive vital sign monitoring.





The technology’s compact design also raises the prospect of embedding photonic radar chips into everyday electronic devices, such as smartphones, expanding its utility beyond defence to healthcare and consumer electronics.





Beyond immediate applications, the development of the photonic radar reflects DRDO’s broader commitment to advancing India’s defence and technology landscape.





The organisation is also exploring the integration of quantum technologies and photonics, with ongoing research into quantum communication and quantum computing, as well as the development of neuromorphic computing to handle the massive data processing demands of next-generation sensor systems.





DRDO’s first photonic radar represents a transformative step in radar technology, promising enhanced detection accuracy, improved stealth object identification, and new civilian applications.





As the system undergoes further testing and integration, it is poised to set new benchmarks for radar performance and establish India as a global leader in advanced photonic and quantum defence technologies.





IDN







