



New York: Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena Ibarra has congratulated India on its G20 Presidency and said it has been a "fantastic job" that the country has done with the Summit in New Delhi.





The G20 Summit witnessed the arrival of global leaders in New Delhi from September 9-10.





Speaking to ANI, Mexico's Foreign Minister said, "I want to congratulate India and the ministers on the fantastic job done on G20. I think there were great advances in the declaration and to come back to many topics that are so crucial for the agenda....the multilateral agenda."





She also congratulated India on its successful lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 and stated that it is a great advancement.





"I want to congratulate India for landing on the moon. I think that's a great advancement and we discussed cooperation in the space industry or we have an agency...a space agency that we want to bring together, I mean we want to collaborate," the minister said.





After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on August 23 at the uncharted lunar South Pole making India the first country to do so. After transversing over 100 meters on the lunar surface from the Shiv Shakti Point, the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, the Pragyan Rover was safely parked and set into sleep mode on September 2.





Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Mexico further said, "And then we discussed about the IT Forum that is, an encounter that's gonna be taking place in India I guess...and then we are going to participate of course. We discussed in certain ways matters that are dealing with, traditional medicine, which we are very interested in, looking at the Indian experience and vice versa."





"We have a couple of MOUs that we are signing on Cofepris and the medical entities of India. Finally, we discussed matters of the world, the BRICS, the security council, matters, and I think we agree on mechanisms of how we can relate better for Mexico it’s important to participate in the BRICS debates, not to become a member, but we want to be there. And also on the discussions of the security council, how do we, how can we engage in intergovernmental negotiations," she told ANI.





"And of course, India has a candidacy for the Security Council, which we are very happy to support," the minister added.





Earlier, Mexico's Foreign Minister held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





India-Mexico relations have consistently been friendly, warm and cordial, characterised by mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and all-round cooperation.





Both countries are large emerging economies, with similar socio-economic development priorities and constraints, and have democratic, secular, and pluralistic systems, as well as convergent worldviews, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26.







