In a ground breaking development, Grene Robotics, a prominent deep-tech company based in Hyderabad, has revealed India’s first AI-powered anti-drone system, named “Indrajaal.” This state-of-the-art system is designed to safeguard critical installations, public infrastructure, and private sectors from the escalating threat of drones. With its comprehensive capabilities and real-time threat neutralization, Indrajaal marks a significant stride in India’s quest for cutting-edge security solutions.





A Hyderabad-based robotics firm has unveiled a state-of-the-art autonomous anti-drone system, powered by artificial intelligence. The system can protect not just vital installations like nuclear installations and oil rigs, but also a wide area encompassing even an entire city, from multiple drones of any kind. This is the first time such a system has been developed in India.

This advanced full-spectrum drone security system capability was demonstrated live on the outskirts of Hyderabad by Grene Robotics, a deep-tech company that specialises in providing AI-powered security solutions for defence, enterprise, and government sectors.





AI-Powered Innovation Tackles Emerging Drone Threats



Indrajaal stands out as a revolutionary advancement in drone security, driven by an ingenious LEGO-like combination mechanism, integrating 12 distinct layers of artificial intelligence technology. Kiran Raju, the founder of Grene Robotics, explained that the system provides 360-degree protection, capable of detecting, identifying, classifying, tracking, and neutralizing threats in real-time. This rapid response system can reduce the threat’s lifespan to as little as 30 seconds to a few minutes, ensuring swift and effective countermeasures.





Indrajaal is celebrated as the world’s only wide-area Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS). Its broad-ranging capabilities allow it to defend an expansive area of 4,000 square kilometers. From low radar cross-section (RCS) threats to medium and high-altitude long-endurance (MALE and HALE) UAVs, loitering munitions, smart bombs, rocket showers, nano and micro drones, and even swarm drones, Indrajaal offers a comprehensive defence against all classes and levels of autonomous drones.





A Response To Escalating Drone Activity



Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Uttarakhand Governor and former Deputy Chief of Army Staff, emphasized the growing importance of Indrajaal in addressing India’s security challenges. He recalled past drone attacks on the Jammu airport and the Galwan incident, highlighting the need for effective countermeasures against drones and swarms. Indrajaal has emerged as the answer to these security concerns, demonstrating its potential to secure India’s defence, public infrastructure, and private sectors.





Lt. Col. Gurmit Singh noted a significant increase in hostile UAV activity in India over the past few years. These activities range from attempts to drop weapons, money, and narcotics across the border to surveilling Indian security forces. The statistics tell a concerning story, with 2020 reporting 76 cases of hostile UAV activity, increasing to 109 in 2021, 266 in 2022, and 200 in the first eight months of 2023. These numbers underscore the urgency of enhanced vigilance and countermeasures to safeguard national security.





Kiran Raju highlighted a critical feature of Indrajaal, its ability to distinguish between friendly and hostile drones. With the expected proliferation of drones in the near future, where the majority will serve friendly purposes, this capability becomes invaluable for preventing unnecessary disruptions.





Cost-Effective Protection





Regarding the cost, Mr. Raju noted that Indrajaal’s implementation aligns with typical capital infrastructure expenses for safeguarding critical installations. Comparing it to the construction cost of significant structures, such as the Telangana secretariat, Mr. Raju estimated that the system would cost approximately ₹5 crore. This expense represents a necessary investment to ensure the security of essential assets, similar to fire protection measures in level 4 data centres.





Indrajaal’s debut marks a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of advanced security solutions. With its AI-driven capabilities, wide-area protection, and real-time threat neutralization, this innovative anti-drone system is poised to reshape the landscape of drone security across defence, infrastructure, and private sectors. As India grapples with evolving security challenges posed by drone threats, Indrajaal provides a compelling and effective response, ensuring a safer and more secure future.







