



The Ministry of Defence of India has signed a significant contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft at an approximate cost of ₹13,500 crore. This contract was finalized on December 12, 2024, and is part of the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) while promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The aircraft will feature 62.6% domestic content, reflecting the increased indigenization of components that will be manufactured by the Indian defence industry.





The Su-30MKI jets will be produced at HAL's Nasik division.





This procurement is expected to significantly enhance the IAF's operational capabilities and strengthen India's defence preparedness overall.





The Su-30MKI is a multi-role fighter jet developed by Sukhoi, which is now manufactured under license by HAL. This latest deal underscores India's commitment to bolstering its defence sector through domestic production and technological advancement.







