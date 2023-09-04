INS Anvesh with its four ship launch systems

Signed an MoU with India’s BEL that will leverage both companies’ capabilities and operate in synch with the government’s “Made in India” policy

Israel Aerospace Industries and India’s Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have inked an MoU for cooperation in addressing India’s requirements in the domain of Short Range Air Defence Systems.

The partnership marks yet another significant step towards cementing the synergy between the two companies which have a long history of association. BEL and IAI are engaged in several joint development/production/product support programs for the Indian Defence forces.





The MoU aims at leveraging IAI and BEL’s capabilities and is in sync with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ policies of the Government of India.





“BEL considers IAI, Israel, as a key strategic partner. This MoU is envisaged to boost the cooperation between the two companies in the field of Short Range Air Defence Systems,” said Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, CMD, BEL. “It will empower the Indian industry to make significant contributions towards equipping our forces with state-of-the-art Short Range Air Defence Systems.”





“BEL and IAI have a successful partnership in the field of Air Defence in India. Together, we are providing the Indian Armed Forces with high-end Air Defence capabilities that meet their high-end operational requirements on one hand and ‘Make in India’ requirements on the other. Hence, it is only natural that we expand this cooperation to the Short Range Air Defence domain,” said Boaz Levy, IAI's President and CEO.







