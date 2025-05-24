

Veda Aeronautics, a Delhi-based defence start-up, has begun delivering its Sureshastra MK-1 jet-powered loitering munitions to the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a ₹3 billion (USD 35.1 million) contract awarded in August 2023. The IAF is set to receive 200 units, marking a significant step in India’s indigenous development of advanced unmanned systems.

Operational Capabilities

Warhead and Payload: Sureshastra MK-1 can carry explosive warheads and various sensors for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Swarm Functionality: The system is designed for swarm deployment, enabling multiple drones to coordinate autonomously, share data, and execute complex attacks to overwhelm enemy defences.

Navigation: It can operate in GPS-denied environments, enhancing its survivability and effectiveness in contested scenarios.

Mission Flexibility: The platform can be adapted for roles ranging from decoy operations to precision kamikaze attacks, and is capable of both ISR and strike missions.

Inspiration And Context: The Sureshastra MK-1 draws inspiration from Russia’s Geran-2, but is tailored to meet stringent IAF requirements, particularly for long-range, high-speed, and expendable strike capabilities.

Indigenous Innovation: This is India’s first jet-powered, swarm-capable loitering munition developed by a private company, reflecting rapid progress in the country’s defence technology sector.

Force Multiplier: The Sureshastra MK-1 addresses the need for low-cost, expendable systems capable of deep strikes without risking manned aircraft, especially relevant in the context of modern conflicts and border tensions.

Versatility: Future variants may include vehicle- and ship-launched versions, broadening operational flexibility for the Indian Army and Navy.

Veda Aeronautics worked closely with the IAF to refine the Sureshastra MK-1 based on operational feedback and stringent requirements.

The company has also participated in the IAF’s Mehar Baba Swarm Drone Competition, highlighting its role in advancing indigenous swarm drone technology.

Technical Specifications





Feature Specification Length 3.5 meters Wingspan 3 meters Weight 90 kg (fully loaded) Range >150 km Propulsion Jet-powered Launch Method Catapult-launched Configuration Fixed-wing, V-tail platform





Canister Launched Kamikaze Munition





Meanwhile, Veda Aeronautics, a rapidly growing player in India’s indigenous defence technology sector, is currently developing a canister-launched loitering munition specifically tailored for integration with the Indian Army’s BMP infantry fighting vehicle platform.





This initiative was undertaken in response to a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the Army, and the project has already entered the prototyping phase, marking a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to deliver advanced battlefield solutions rooted in domestic R&D.





The canister-launched loitering munition is designed to be deployed from the BMP platform, providing the Army with a flexible, mobile precision-strike capability.





Loitering munitions, often referred to as “Kamikaze Drones,” are unmanned aerial systems capable of hovering or “loitering” over a target area before engaging and destroying high-value targets, such as enemy vehicles or fortified positions. These were effectively used by the Indian Army with devastating results against Pakistani targets during operation Sindoor.





The cannisterised launch mechanism allows for rapid deployment and integration onto existing armoured platforms, enhancing the operational versatility and lethality of mechanized infantry units.





Veda’s approach to this project is characterized by a strong emphasis on indigenous innovation and adaptation to modern battlefield requirements. Drawing lessons from recent conflicts where loitering munitions have played a decisive role, Veda is leveraging its expertise in unmanned systems to develop a solution that meets the Indian Army’s specific operational needs.





The company’s prototyping efforts are supported by a robust R&D division and a technical team focused on ensuring that their systems are on par with, or ahead of, global standards.





This loitering munition project is part of a broader portfolio of advanced defence technologies being developed by Veda Aeronautics. Alongside the canister-launched munition, the company is working on hard-kill anti-drone solutions, first-person view (FPV) drones inspired by recent battlefield experiences, and underwater decoys for the Navy.





Veda’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative is evident in its focus on indigenous design, development, and manufacturing, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign technology and bolster India’s self-reliance in defence.





The company’s leadership acknowledges that while prototyping represents a significant achievement, transitioning to serial production and large-scale induction remains a challenge for most Indian start-ups in the defence sector.





Nevertheless, Veda Aeronautics’ progress with the canister-launched loitering munition for the BMP platform underscores its role as a key innovator in India’s evolving defence ecosystem, poised to deliver next-generation solutions for the country’s armed forces.





IDN (With Inputs By Janes)











