



Akashteer, India’s fully indigenous and automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, has emerged as the sharp edge of the nation’s air defence capabilities, earning the moniker of an “invisible wall” for its pivotal role in recent military confrontations.





Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under the strategic vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance), Akashteer was instrumental during the intense four-day conflict with Pakistan in May 2025, particularly on the night of May 9th and 10th, when it intercepted and neutralised a barrage of missiles and drones targeting Indian military and civilian installations.





At its core, Akashteer is designed to automate the detection, tracking, and engagement of enemy aircraft, drones, and missiles. It integrates a diverse array of radar systems and sensors—including Tactical Control Radar (REPORTER), 3D Tactical Control Radars, Low-Level Lightweight Radars, and the Akash Weapon System—into a unified operational framework. This sensor fusion provides a comprehensive, real-time air picture to both command centres and frontline units, ensuring coordinated and precise air defence operations.





What distinguishes Akashteer is its automation and speed. The system eliminates manual processes, enabling instant identification and engagement of hostile aerial threats.





By decentralising engagement authority, it empowers local commanders to make real-time decisions, drastically reducing reaction times and increasing the probability of successful interceptions—even in high-conflict zones or against high-speed threats such as supersonic jets and cruise missiles.





This was vividly demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, where Akashteer declared incoming drones as hostile and automatically assigned the nearest weapon system for interception, resulting in the destruction of all enemy drones that entered Indian airspace.





Akashteer is also notable for its robust design: it is vehicle-based, allowing for rapid deployment and adaptability in varied operational environments, from mobile strike formations to static border defences. The system’s built-in redundancy and scalability ensure continuous operation even under adverse conditions like network jamming or system failures, while its upgradeable architecture allows it to adapt to evolving technological needs.





A critical aspect of Akashteer’s success is its integration within the broader C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) framework.





It works in tandem with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), enabling seamless joint operations and reducing the risk of friendly fire by providing a shared, real-time view of the airspace to all units.





The recent conflict also highlighted a stark contrast between India’s indigenous approach and Pakistan’s reliance on imported Chinese HQ-9 and HQ-16 systems, which reportedly failed to detect and intercept Indian strikes. Akashteer’s ability to “see, decide, and strike faster than anything the world has fielded” has been hailed by defence analysts as a seismic shift in India’s defence strategy, placing the country among a select group capable of real-time, automated air defence warfare.





Akashteer stands as a testament to India’s technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance. Its successful deployment has not only safeguarded Indian lives and assets but also demonstrated the nation’s capacity to innovate and lead in the domain of automated air defence, setting new benchmarks for future conflicts.





Based On ANI Report







