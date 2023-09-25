









The CE20 engine, developed by the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, is a critical component of the Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) that powers the upper stage (C25) of the LVM3 vehicle.





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully fired and tested the CE20 E13 engine, marking a crucial step towards the Gaganyaan qualification and the 22-tonne thrust qualification.





The hot test was conducted on September 22 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri.





This engine has already proven its reliability and efficiency in six consecutive LVM3 missions, including the Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two commercial OneWeb missions.





In an effort to increase the payload capacity of the LVM3 vehicle, ISRO is upgrading the CE20 engine. The upper cryogenic stage is being transformed into the C32 stage with an enhanced propellant loading capacity.





Simultaneously, modifications are being made to the engine to operate at a higher thrust level of 22 tonnes. To ensure the engine's readiness for these critical missions, a series of ground hot tests were deemed necessary.





The journey towards achieving a 22-tonne thrust capability began with the successful completion of the E13 HT-01 test, which focused on engine tuning. This was followed by the E13 HT-02 test on August 30, where the engine operated flawlessly for an impressive 720 seconds, demonstrating its reliability and stability.





The third hot test, E13 HT-03, marked the completion of the CE20 engine qualification for the Gaganyaan program. During this test, the CE20 engine operated at the coveted 22-tonne thrust level for a duration of 670 seconds.





Both the engine and the testing facility performed flawlessly, meeting all the performance parameters.





The successful completion of E13 HT-03 signifies the culmination of rigorous testing and the readiness of the CE20 engine for the Gaganyaan program.





With all the necessary tests completed, the CE20 engine is now poised for the demanding requirements of the Gaganyaan mission and future endeavours.







