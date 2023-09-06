



Jakarta: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi as he arrived in Jakarta to attend the ASEAN Summit on Wednesday.





EAM Jaishankar's meeting with his Indonesia Counterpart was focused on the East Asia Summit and G20 summit which is being hosted by India this year, informed the Indian Minister's post on X.





Taking to X, Jaishankar said, “Arrived in Jakarta to attend ASEAN Summit-related meetings. Delighted to meet my friend @Menlu_RI again. Our discussions focused on the East Asia Summit and the G20 Summit.”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on Wednesday.





PM Modi will leave for Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6) evening and will return to New Delhi late in the evening on the following day.





The Prime Minister will be in Jakarta at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Both the ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) will take place on September 7 (Thursday).





Indonesia, the current chair of ASEAN, made adjustments to the schedule for both summits to facilitate Modi’s early return. PM Modi's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year.





Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.





The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.





The foreign ministry said that the the Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.





This year the ASEAN Summit will be chaired by Indonesia under the theme "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth." This theme indicates that Indonesia expects the ASEAN to be relevant and significant as the centre of economic growthAccording to a statement, the East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.





In August, ASEAN-India Economic Ministers met in Indonesia and the main agenda of this year’s meeting was the timely review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) which was signed in 2009.





A joint committee agreed to a regular, quarterly schedule of negotiations, which would conclude the review of the ASEAN-India FTA in 2025.





In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesian President Widodo. During this visit, both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas by establishing a New Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to take the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and India into a new era.







