Srinagar: A terrorist has been killed, while a policeman and a soldier have been injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists during a search and cordon operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.





A joint team of the police and the Army launched an operation after receiving information about the presence of two terrorists in the Reasi district's Chassana area.





"Encounter started at Reasi on the basis of police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana. Police and Army on the job," Jammu Additional Director General of Police said in a tweet.







