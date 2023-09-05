



Nuh: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said the 4th G20 Sherpa Meeting will discuss issues of climate and energy.





Kant while talking about the 4th G20 Sherpa Meeting, said, “The negotiations will continue for the next 4 days 24 hours a day... We have major issues of climate and energy... We are discussing the issues of which there was no agreement from the ministerial... There are many views and we are making them human-centric... Our message is very clear, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', one earth, one family, one future... We have asked all nations that we should work with the same spirit...”





The G20 Sherpa further said that the PM has "instructed us that the communique should be inclusive".





“I can assure you that it would be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented... We will go ahead with PM's vision... G20 will have a multiplier impact on international and domestic tourism... Every person that has come is saying that they never had an experience like India... There are many issues like crypto and AI that need international cooperation, and we are working on that..." he said.





The fourth and final G20 Sherpa meeting that commenced in Mewat, Haryana is scheduled to continue until September 7.





This meeting will lay down the final agenda for the upcoming G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 9-10.





This high-level meeting is being attended by Sherpas and other delegates in addition to the G20 Summit member nations. In order to help and facilitate participants during the event, 23 liaison officers, 19 state civil services officers, and 4 IAS officers have been deputed.





Notably, this is the last and final G20 Sherpa meeting, during which the agendas for the G20 Summit on September 9-10 will be decided.





World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.





The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.





A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. (ANI)