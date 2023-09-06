Chandrayaan-3 lander is in the centre of the image, its dark shadow is visible against the bright halo surrounding the vehicle. The image is 1,738 meters wide; frame No. M1447750764LR





On 27 August 2023, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) aimed its camera at a specific point on the lunar landscape. Its mission was to capture the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 lander, which had touched down on the Moon just four days before that.





The orbiter succeeded, giving the world its first detailed look at the landing site, located a considerable distance of approximately 600 kilometres away from the Moon's South Pole.





The camera aboard NASA's LRO, referred to as LROC, acquired these images at an unusual 42-degree slew angle. Remarkably, this oblique viewpoint allows for a unique and detailed visual inspection of the Indian spacecraft's landing site.





In the images, a bright halo surrounds the Chandrayaan-3, making it particularly striking against the lunar surface. This halo is not just a photogenic quirk but is the result of the rocket plume interacting with the Moon's fine-grained soil, also known as regolith.





These images offer more than mere spectacle. They serve as a treasure trove of data that scientists can use to understand various aspects of the landing. Information from LROC will aid in deciphering the condition of the lander, as well as provide clues about the lunar surface it now occupies.





The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a significant undertaking for ISRO, representing India's third lunar probe. Its landing on August 23 was a momentous occasion. The new images provided by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter enrich our understanding of the mission's current status on the Moon.





The landing site's proximity to the Moon's South Pole is of particular interest, as it is an area laden with untapped resources and scientific opportunities.





These images, courtesy of NASA's orbiter, add another layer of depth to ISRO's ongoing lunar exploration, affirming the Chandrayaan-3 mission's successful touchdown. The imagery will likely serve as a cornerstone for future studies and expeditions, both for India and the global scientific community.







