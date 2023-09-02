



Islamabad: Pakistani Major Amir Aziz and Sepoy Muhammad Arif were killed in a gun battle with terrorists in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.





According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district.





A group of terrorists was spotted during the operation and intercepted by Major Amir Aziz who was leading the operation from the front. As a result, one terrorist was killed while another was injured.





During the gun battle, Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District) were killed.





Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.





Recently, nine Pakistan soldiers were killed and five others were injured in a suicide attack on a military convoy in Jani Khel general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, Dawn reported citing the army’s media affairs wing.





According to a statement issued by the ISPR, a “motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy”.





The ISPR said that the area had been cordoned off by security forces and action was being taken to eliminate the terrorists.







