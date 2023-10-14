A team from 3/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), which represented the Indian Army, has been awarded Gold medal in Cambrian Patrol Exercise





"3/5 Gurkha Rifles (FF) has won the coveted gold medal for the Indian Army in the Cambrian Patrol Competition 2023 International Military Exercise in Wales, UK. The military exercise involved 111 teams, including 38 international teams, negotiating an arduous 60 km course in less than 48 hours while performing tactical missions in the rugged mountains and swamplands of Wales," the Indian Army said. In the year 2021, the Indian Army also won a gold medal at the Cambrian Patrol Exercise held in the UK while competing against 96 teams including 17 international teams representing Special Forces and prestigious Regiments from around the world.





A team from 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) -- represented the Indian Army at the prestigious Cambrian Patrol Exercise at Brecon, Wales, UK, in 2021.







