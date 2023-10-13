



Beijing: An Israeli embassy staffer has been hospitalized after being attacked in China's capital city Beijing, The Times of Israel reported citing Israel's Foreign Ministry.





The diplomat is in stable condition, the report said. A motive behind the attack, which did not occur at the embassy is being investigated, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.





Israelis and Jews across the world have been advised to be on alert on Friday as terrorist group Hamas has called for a "day of rage," The Times of Israel reported.





In its first statement following the Hamas strikes on Isreal, China urged both sides to "exercise restraint" and embrace a "two-state solution."





Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday talked with Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, chief advisor of the Presidency of Brazil, over a phone call and exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, Xinhua reported.





Noting that China is "deeply saddened" by the rising tension between the Palestinians and Israel and the huge civilian casualties, Wang said China opposes acts that harm civilians and condemns violations of international law, the China-based news agency said today.





He said China supports the United States Security Council in holding an emergency meeting on the Israel-Hamas conflict,





Meanwhile, Israel has expressed its "deep disappointment" with China's response to the war.





Jerusalem Post report said that in a recent discussion with the Chinese special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, the deputy director for Asia and the Pacific at the Israeli Foreign Ministry stressed that the messages from China have "no clear and unambiguous condemnation of the terrible attack and heinous massacre committed by the terrorist organization Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza."





Amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israeli defence forces armed with tanks positioned themselves on the country's southern border with Gaza after the Israeli military today called for the evacuation of all civilians from Gaza City.





The Israeli Defence Forces has asked civilians to relocate from their homes and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza for their own safety. The IDF stated that citizens should return only when advised to do so. It also asked citizens to not approach the area on the security fence with Israel.





In a statement shared on X, IDF stated, "The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety."





"Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields," the military said."Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians," it said.





The Israeli Defence Forces asserted that in the following day they will continue to operate with significant force in Gaza and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.





Meanwhile, Hamas has dismissed Israel's orders for Palestinians to evacuate the northern half of the Gaza Strip and asked the residents to stay put, the Times of Israel reported.





Earlier in the day, Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that the death toll from the Hamas terror attacks on Israel has jumped to 1,300 and more than 3000 have been injured.





He also touched on the ongoing efforts to collect the bodies and bring them to Tel Aviv for identification before handing them over to their loved ones. Calling it a "tedious and detailed process", he noted that Israel has never in history faced such a situation.





"Unfortunately the number of Israeli casualties has risen to 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers and more than 3000 wounded. There is a massive national effort involving almost all of the security organisations and many of the ministries of the Israeli state, which is focused on taking the bodies from the same communities that we spoke about yesterday, like for instance ... and other communities and the entire southern area, collecting the bodies, bringing them to a centre in Tel Aviv, identifying them and then making sure they are next to their kin. Their loved ones are able to take them and to provide them with a final and respectable burial that's ongoing," Lt. Col. Conricus said.





"It is a tedious and long and detailed process, taking lots of resources. We have never, ever in our history been forced to deal with such a situation and it is ongoing. It will take days and as we match and identify more and more of the Israeli bodies that are uncovered in the communities, we will have more information about missing persons," he added.







